VIDEO: Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby season continues next Saturday night

That’s one of our clips from Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby‘s season-opening bout at Southgate Roller Rink three weeks ago. The skaters are now just a week away from the season’s second home bout, set for next Saturday night (January 18) at the White Center rink. If you haven’t watched roller derby before, what you see in our videos is mostly what’s referred to as “jamming” – trying to block one or more skaters from getting through. (Next bout, in fact, will be “Battle of the Jams.”) In keeping with longstanding roller-derby tradition, you’ll notice that the skaters all have derby names, often puns – we noted a few while watching that first bout, like Acid Reign, Omar-geddon, Aya the Hurricane.

Some of the referees have derby names too – we noted Millennium FoulCon. The bouts are scored and announced, and we noted a good crowd of families and other fans watching this one.

Next Saturday night, doors open at Southgate (9646 17th SW) at 4:15 pm, and then you get more than three hours of roller-derby action for your admission fee ($12 adults, $6 kids 6-12, kids 5 and under free). The Southside Revolution Rebels, one of their five teams, are on the East Coast this weekend, competing in Pittsburgh!