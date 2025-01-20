THURSDAY: ‘Understanding Our School-Funding Crisis and Doing Something About It’

In our coverage of last Wednesday’s Morgan Community Association meeting, we mentioned a Gatewood Elementary PTA member’s presentation about local advocacy with the State Legislature regarding school funding. Here’s the official announcement of an event this Thursday night:

Understanding Our School Funding Crisis and Doing Something About It!

Organized by West Seattle High School PTSA and Chief Sealth International High School PTSA

Thursday, January 23 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

West Seattle High School Theater (3000 California Ave. SW)

The WSHS PTSA and Chief Sealth PTSA invite the community to a Public School Funding Teach-In and Advocacy Training on January 23 in the WSHS theater.

The event will feature presentations and a Q&A session with Mary Fertakis, Vice Chair of the Washington State Board of Education; Oliver Miska, founder of the People’s Big Five; Robert Cruickshank, of Washington’s Paramount Duty.

The event is also an opportunity for you to take action in support of ample funding of basic education in Washington and to enjoy a Billion Dollar Bake Sale!

Child care is available for potty-trained kiddos. Please RSVP, here!

Questions? Email legislative@wshsptsa.org