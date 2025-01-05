WEEK AHEAD: Schools are back in session tomorrow

If you have one or more students in the family, you’re likely well aware that winter break is ending and classes resume tomorrow (Monday, January 6). But if not – here’s your reminder that schools are reopening and that means everybody who needs to get to and from them will be back on the streets, sidewalks, paths, etc.

Key dates for the rest of this school year – from the Seattle Public Schools calendar, which many independent schools mirror – include:

January 20 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

February 17-21 – Midwinter Break

April 14-18 – Spring Break

May 26 – Memorial Day

June 18 – Last scheduled day of school