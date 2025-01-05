West Seattle, Washington

WEEK AHEAD: Schools are back in session tomorrow

January 5, 2025
If you have one or more students in the family, you’re likely well aware that winter break is ending and classes resume tomorrow (Monday, January 6). But if not – here’s your reminder that schools are reopening and that means everybody who needs to get to and from them will be back on the streets, sidewalks, paths, etc.

Key dates for the rest of this school year – from the Seattle Public Schools calendar, which many independent schools mirror – include:

January 20 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
February 17-21 – Midwinter Break
April 14-18 – Spring Break
May 26 – Memorial Day
June 18 – Last scheduled day of school

  • Al King January 5, 2025 (4:53 pm)
    And remember it’s back to work for all those that took holiday time off.  Will definitely be traffic in the morning. Back to normal.

