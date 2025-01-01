West Seattle, Washington

01 Wednesday

UPDATE: Police standoff at Roxbury Safeway; suspect in custody

January 1, 2025 11:19 am
 Crime | West Seattle news

11:19 AM: Roxbury Safeway isn’t allowing customers inside right now because of a police standoff. At least eight SPD cars are here (though it’s in KCSO jurisdiction). We’re waiting to talk with police about what happened; employees are going in to work in the south side of the store – the situation, which involved an armed person making threats per an employee, is happening in the north end of the store.

11:31 AM: People showing up to shop are still being told the store’s closed because police are holding the suspect at gunpoint. Employees are clearing out again and an officer with a shield has gone in.

11:49 AM The suspect is in custody. A county fire medic unit has arrived.

