Here’s why the new year is bringing more cargo ships – and trucks – to West Seattle’s Terminal 5 and Harbor Island’s Terminal 18

(SDOT camera image: Trucks lined up for West Seattle low bridge on Dec. 17)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

If you follow the Northwest Seaport Alliance‘s frequently updated ship-call schedule, you might have noticed a change: No cargo calls listed at Terminal 30 on the south downtown waterfront.

We received tips about the then-impending change after the topic of cargo-truck traffic came up last month, but hadn’t confirmed it until today.

NWSA spokesperson Melanie Stambaugh confirms to WSB that T-30 tenant SSA Marine “did announce toward the end of 2024 that they would be suspending operations at Terminal 30 due to their concern over increasingly unproven, over restrictive and costly water quality regulations. The existing cargo services will remain in the Seattle Harbor and be shifted to Terminal 18 and Terminal 5 for the foreseeable future.”

For T-5, for example, that means more ships and more shipping lines – the calls at both berths (the south berth opened last spring) had been mostly MSC, but now the schedule includes others, such as COSCO and OOCL. And Stambaugh says that as of this week, terminal operations have increased from four days a week to five days a week:

While the NWSA and SSA remain in disagreement over the respective contractual and legal obligations regarding Terminal 30, the two parties are entering into a short-term (approximately two month) agreement aimed at increasing the efficiency of North Harbor operations at Terminal 5 and Terminal 18. This short period will allow time to explore operational alternatives that will support the future success of SSA in Seattle while appropriately compensating the NWSA and ensuring the NWSA’s existing customer base continues to be well served. The five-day per week gate operations should assist in reducing traffic impacts and began on the first of this month.

Though the schedule might change again before then, it currently shows both T-5 berths occupied next Tuesday and Wednesday, for example.

In the meantime, Stambaugh adds, “Terminal 30 remains functional and available for business. The Northwest Seaport Alliance is exploring options for continued cargo use at the terminal.” Back in the early ’00s, T-30 was a cruise-ship terminal.

We have a request out to SSA Marine for comment, looking for more information on why they chose to suspend cargo operations at T-30, and will add anything we find out.