Here’s our list for your West Seattle Friday!

With the weekend in view, here are notes for today/tonight, mostly from the West Seattle Event Calendar:

DONATION DRIVE’S FINAL DAY: Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (3425 California SW) is accepting warm clothes and nonperishable food through today. The agency, a longtime WSB sponsor, is open untii 5 pm.

OPENING DAY: Today is the official opening day for Happy Lemon‘s second West Seattle shop (2718 Alki SW), after several days of soft-opening.

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: 10 am-11:30 am free drop-in indoor play at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd): “Stay ‘N’ Play is our Friday morning open gym for infants and preschool kids. We open up our lower level with games, toys, a bouncy house and more for kids to run and play.”

BABY STORY TIME: Noon at Delridge Library, for little ones up to 2 years old, and their parents/caregivers. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: Fridays at 12:15 pm – info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

AT THE CLAY CAULDRON: Make handbuilt animals with Kirsten, 6-9 pm. Our calendar listing explains how to sign up. (5214 Delridge Way SW)

SKI FILM: “Enjoying the Up” screens at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor), 7 pm – ticket link is in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Apology Wars, Energy Pyramid, Garden of Agony perform at 8 pm (doors at 7) at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

BASKETBALL: No home games on the schedule tonight.

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Supreme La Rock tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), doors at 9 pm, $18 cover, $5 skates, 21+. Tonight’s slate: Latin soul night – The Pazific with special guest DJ Sharisse.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!