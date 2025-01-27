West Seattle, Washington

LAST CALL: Warm clothing and food drive at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency wraps up this week

January 27, 2025 9:04 am
This just might be the longest-running holiday-season collection drive in West Seattle – Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (3435 California SW; longtime WSB sponsor) has been cpllecting coats and other warm clothing, plus nonperishable food, for the West Seattle Food Bank. The bins at the office remain open for dropoffs through the end of this week (Friday, January 31). Office hours are 9 am-5 pm every weekday except Tuesday, when it’s 9 am-2 pm. One reminder for donations: “For undergarments and socks, please donate only new and unopened packages of clothing items.”

