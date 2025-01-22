FOLLOWUP: The Mount seals new time capsule

Providence Mount St. Vincent, “The Mount,” has just wrapped up its centennial celebration by closing its new time capsule (which we previously mentioned during the holidays).

(Photos courtesy Providence Mount St. Vincent)

The Mount’s announcement notes:

In April The Mount opened its original time capsule that contained artifacts, photos, and newspaper articles about the founding of The Mount and the role the Sisters of Providence played in envisioning, building and operating the expansive campus on 9 acres here in West Seattle. To honor the marking of this remarkable milestone, The Mount concluded its celebrations today with a symbolic act that bridges the past, present, and future: the sealing of a new time capsule.

It contains items highlighting “milestones including implementing an intergenerational learning center in 1991, expansion of a state-of-the-art rehabilitation center in 2002 along with many grateful family and donor letters regarding the importance of continuing the work and mission of The Mount. Several media stories capturing achievements and cherished memories were included along with tangible items highlighting the spirit of The Mount — such as a caregiver Heart of Gold recognition pin and a Passport to Engagement educational program. Given the significance of navigating the pandemic years for a vulnerable population, a COVID test kit was also placed inside.”

According to The Mount (which is a WSB sponsor), “The new time capsule pictured here was thoughtfully and generously crafted by West Seattle neighbors Nucor Steel Seattle – whose founder of the original plant, William Pigott, also served as a leader to develop the funding to build the original Providence Mount St. Vincent. Celebrating this shared heritage today were (photo above) Nucor team members Nathan Marshall and Richard Christ along with Mount Operations Director Albert Angkico.”

Many Mount leaders and Sisters of Providence attended the ceremony along with other Nucor leaders. Together they celebrated the filling and closing of the time capsule as a testament to the strength of community and the partners who help make caring for elders a concern for all today, and for generations to come.