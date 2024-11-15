CONTINUING SATURDAY: Get in the Christmas mood at The Mount’s holiday bazaar

(Photos by Sharonn Meeks)

The first day of the Providence Mount St. Vincent (WSB sponsor) holiday bazaar saw a good turnout – and not only holiday gift ideas, but also holiday decor. Plus history:

As mentioned here last night, the contents of the time capsule opened earlier this year – The Mount’s centennial year – are on display. And you can contribute ideas of what should go into the new one that’s going to be hidden away to await its opening in another hundred years. Or, you can go just to browse the many items from many eras:

The bazaar, and its bake sale, are happening just inside the east entrance at 4831 35th SW, continuing tomorrow (Saturday, November 16) 10 am-4 pm.