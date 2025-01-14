FOLLOWUP: Fauntleroy Church’s winning tree and half-ton ‘prize’

(Photos by Shirley Asmussen. Above, closeup of winning tree Las Posadas)

By Judy Pickens

Special to West Seattle Blog

During December’s season of giving, area food banks were flush with donations to keep shelves well stocked. Then came January’s season of want, when donations typically drop off and managers struggle to serve everyone in need. Thanks to the Festival of Trees hosted by Fauntleroy Church through the start of the year, the dropoff this year was not so severe.

(Carolyn Tucker oversaw the boxing of food for delivery to food banks)

Area residents who viewed the trees voted for their favorites by donating nonperishable food destined for West Seattle and White Center food banks. Last week, volunteers counted, checked expiration dates, sorted, and delivered a total of 937 cans, boxes, and bags of food weighing more than half a ton – 1,123 pounds.

(Youth-group members Vander Timblin and Elliot Sales helped sort the “votes” for favorite tree)

The 14 trees created by families and groups reflected traditional themes (i.e., peace and gingerbread), environmental concerns (i.e., orcas and trash), and just for fun (i.e., Christmas penguin and nostalgia). The winning tree, by the congregation’s immigration task force, reflected Latin America’s colorful “Las Posadas” celebration of Mary and Joseph‘s search for a safe place to stay.

Three other trees received honorable mentions – The Gingerbread Man by Hazelwood Preschool (“Through a Child’s Eyes”), the Trash Tree by Jamison Johnson (“Most Earth-Friendly”), and The Way We Were by Solo Seniors (“Traditional Beauty”). (See two of those trees here.)