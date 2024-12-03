WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Two Festivals of Trees to see!

Two West Seattle Festivals of Trees to tell you about tonight – one event tomorrow, and one with many chances to see the trees, plus both with ways for you to do more than look:

WEST SEATTLE ROTARY’S FESTIVAL OF MINI-TREES: Wednesday night (December 4) from 5 to 7 pm, be at Brookdale Admiral Heights (2326 California SW) to view and bid on more than 20 mini-trees! It’s the fourth year, says Rotary past president Kjersti Stroup:

Local businesses and community members donated 21 artificial trees and wreaths to this event, pre-lit and decorated in fun themes … On Wednesday, December 4, all are welcome to come by Brookdale from 5-7 to enjoy music and hors d’oeuvres, celebrate the holidays, and place silent bids on wreaths and tabletop trees! Bidding ends at 6:45 and winners can take home their items that night. There is no cost to attend, and all proceeds go directly to Rotary’s service foundation projects. These projects include providing new clothing and school supplies to local students, building clean stoves in Guatemala, awarding local scholarships, and much more!

FAUNTLEROY CHURCH’S FESTIVAL OF TREES: All month long, you can visit the Fauntleroy Church Fellowship Hall (9140 California SW) 9 am-noon Mondays-Thursdays, plus the hour before each of the church’s Christmas concerts, and admire the dozen-plus trees decorated mostly by church groups and families. Yere’s a few we photographed today:

That’s the penguin tree … below, the “trash tree”:

The “peace tree”:

And the Hazelwood Preschool (which rents space beneath the church) “gingerbread-man tree”:

Bring nonperishable food donations and use the cans/bags/boxes to “vote” for your favorite(s)! We’ll showcase more of the trees through the month. But go visit when you can!