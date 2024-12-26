What’s up (and not) on your West Seattle Thursday

(Winter berries, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, some closures along with a few happenings:

FAUNTLEROY FESTIVAL OF TREES: Through January 2, the Fauntleroy Church Fellowship Hall (9140 California SW) is open 9 am-noon Mondays-Thursdays so you can see the trees and “vote” for your favorite by leaving non-perishable food donation beneath it.

LIBRARIES OPEN: Seattle Public Library branches are open.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>10:30 am at West Seattle Library (2306 42nd SW).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where (and if!) they’re playing today.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: Not this week, as the class at the Center for Active Living is closed until next week.

HIGHLAND PARK CORNER STORE: Closed, so no Thursday food truck, run, or wine tasting this week.

VISCON CELLARS: Closed, reopening Friday.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Canceled again tonight, back next week.

SECOND NIGHT OF HANUKKAH: No public events scheduled in West Seattle today/tonight.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Supreme La Rock starting at 8 pm.

