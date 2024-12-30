WEST SEATTLE GIVING SPIRIT: Final spotlight shines on SMASH

All holiday season long, we’ve published the stories of area nonprofits, explaining what they do and how you can support their work. This pilot project started with an invitation from the Learning Communities Foundation, and concludes today with our final spotlighted nonprofit – SMASH. Here’s their story!

At SMASH (Seattle Musicians Access to Sustainable Healthcare), we believe healthy musicians make for a healthy music scene, and Seattle’s music scene rocks! But here’s the thing: many of the musicians who bring us joy on stage, struggle to access basic health care. That’s where we come in.

SMASH offers free and low-cost health services to musicians living in the greater Puget Sound area, helping them stay in tune with their health so they can keep creating the music we all love. From dental and hearing care to mental health support, we make sure our local music creatives get the services they need to thrive.

This mission is personal to us, and it’s inspired by incredible people like West Seattle’s Susie Tennant. Susie was a beloved figure and neighbor in the West Seattle music community, known for her kindness, energy, and tireless support of musicians. Her advocacy for musicians in our community helped lead to the breakout of bands like Nirvana and countless others, and she is widely recognized as one of the most powerful people in Seattle music. Her legacy lives on in everything we do, and through our Susie Tennant Memorial Fund.

Supporting SMASH isn’t just about health care — it’s about continuing Susie’s vision of a music scene where artists are cared for and empowered to shine.

Now, in order to keep musicians healthy and playing the music we love, we need your help. By making a donation today, you will help SMASH fund life-changing care for the artists who make West Seattle – and all of the Puget Sound area – so special. Whether it’s helping a musician protect their hearing for their next gig or get the mental-health support they need, every gift makes a big difference.

Join us in supporting the creative heartbeat of our community. Be a rock star for our rock stars, and help keep our local musicians healthy – because a healthy music scene is a thriving music scene.

Donate to SMASH today!