‘A quiet way to resist’: Victory Gardeners in High Point

By Hayden Yu Andersen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Coast to coast, “resisters” opposed to recent federal actions and orders have gathered on streetcorners, among other places, in recent weeks.

For High Point resident and West Seattle artist Sheila Lengle, protest took a different form.

With the help of graphic artist Gretchen Flickinger and Christy Hosler, she decided to start the group Victory Gardeners HP. “I am past my limit of endurance about feeling angry, and powerless about what’s happening in this country,” Lengle said. “This is my own quiet way to resist.”

(Photo courtesy Sheila Lengle, shown holding Victory Gardeners HP flyer at recent event, with another volunteer)

“The HP stands for High Point,” she explained, with the intent that others could take the Victory Gardeners model and use it in their own neighborhoods, with a slight tweak to their title.

The name is taken from the the historical Victory Gardens, originally called “War Gardens” or “Liberty Gardens.” In World War I and II days, people were encouraged to grow their own food, as a way to alleviate pressure on the national food supply, boost morale, and support the community.

Lengle’s Victory Gardens seek to serve much the same purpose, especially with increasing concerns about food security amid tariffs and other economic concerns. Furthermore, Lengle says, any additional produce grown throughout the project will be donated to local food banks.

Beyond just addressing food concerns, gardens also serve as a way to connect the community. “The essence, other than providing the food, is that people meet each other,” Lengle said. “It’s about the spirit of sharing with the community, taking something as easy and common as gardening and finding a way to share it with your neighbors.”

(The Victory Gardeners HP Flyer, Designed by Sheila Lengle, Gretchen Flickinger and Christy Hosler)

The project has only just begun, but Lengle said she is excited to see it grow, after sharing it with the community at a recent event held by the Highland Park Improvement Club. She plans to focus her garden on carrots, potatoes, onions and garlic, but there are dozens of options to choose from. The important thing isn’t the quality or quantity, but the spirit of being involved, she said. “The bottom line is, I did something. Everybody can do one little something.”

If you have questions about Victory Gardens, or would like to reach out to Sheila, you can do so through the project’s email address, vg**********@***il.com.