BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: In Pizza We Crust making permit progress

(WSB photo)

It’s been more than a year since we first told you about In Pizza We Crust going bricks-and-mortar in the former Swinery space at 3207 California SW. A commenter asked last night about their status, so we checked in with proprietor Stephanie Tran, who tells WSB:

We are still pending our building permit with the city of Seattle, going on 13 months now. The building was originally set up for food production and needs to be changed to restaurant use which creates a big energy flag with the city. A new HVAC system will be installed sometime in May once the city approves it. Beyond that, our architect and permit specialist are reviewing with the city and negotiating other things like windows and insulation. Its an old 1940’s building and some of the windows are original single pane windows. The good news is the city has approved our occupancy and ADA portion of the permit.

Stephanie says they hope to announce a grand-opening date as soon as they get full permit approval. Stephanie and team have built a following for their pizza operating from a truck, till now.