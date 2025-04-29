YOU CAN HELP! Painting date set for Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook waterfront mural

Those are the updated concepts by artist Nalisha Estrellas for the upcoming mural on the long retaining wall that lines the waterfront section of Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook (4500 block Beach Drive SW). We first told you about the plan for the 189-foot-long mural back in January. Now, it’s almost time to paint it, and your help is welcome! Here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:

We will be painting the mural on Saturday, May 17, starting at 10:00 am. You will see two-hour blocks for sign up. You are welcome to take multiple spots if you choose. Be sure to wear paint clothes. Here is the SignUp Genius link.

signupgenius.com/go/10C0F4EAFA82CA4FFCE9-56078754-community#/

Right now, volunteers are prepping the wall. And the day before the volunteer event on May 17, a special group of young volunteers – third-graders from Lafayette Elementary – will be visiting to help.