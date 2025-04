4:23 PM: That’s the King County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Guardian One, which often assists other agencies. We’re working to find out what it’s doing right now – nothing big has been on the SPD frequency, though one officer radio’ed in that they’re “with county.”

4:50 PM: KCSO says it wasn’t them; we’ve been driving around looking on the ground, no sign of a response. So we still don’t know yet.