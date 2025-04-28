LAST CALL FOR DEAL: Sign up for this year’s Loop the ‘Lupe for less, but do it fast! Plus: Your chance to snap up a special shootout!

(WSB photo, 2023 Loop the ‘Lupe)

Are you looped in yet? We’re a little more than a month away from this year’s Loop the ‘Lupe at Walt Hundley Playfield, but we’re just days away from the current registration deal expiring! Here’s an update with some other news from organizer Brian Callanan:

Loop the ‘Lupe — the ONLY obstacle-course race in Seattle city limits–is coming up on June 7, and time is running out for you to get your best deal! We have options for participants age 3 to 93, and we’re asking everyone to get signed up before May 1 (this Thursday) to save $10 on your registration fees (compared to race-day prices). Team discounts with 4+ entrants! Plus, new this year, we’re teaming up with West Seattle Junction FC and Rhodies FC (our local pre-professional soccer teams) to present a free exposition match at 1:30 p.m., after our final event of the day. Then, at 2:00 p.m., we’re featuring a Penalty Kick Shootout event for Loop the ‘Lupe entrants age 16+! Only 20 tickets, at a price of $25, are available to entrants age 16+. All entrants in the shootout will receive free tickets to a West Seattle Junction FC/Rhodies match, and our shootout winner will receive a special West Seattle soccer prize pack!

Junction FC and the Rhodies start their seasons even before Loop the ‘Lupe – they take the field in mid-May. Loop the ‘Lupe, meantime – with community co-sponsors also including WSB – raises money for the intensive community social work done by Our Lady of Guadalupe. And even if you don’t want to try the obstacle course, you’ve got options – including a Fun Run, Youth Dash, and Senior Saunter – go here. (Fast!)