FOOD BIZNOTES: Renowned restaurateur returning? Plus, sake dinner and new pizza

Three food biznotes tonight:

(Hajime Sato at Mashiko in 2009 WSB photo by Christopher Boffoli)

MASHIKO FOUNDER HEADING BACK WESTWARD: Thanks for the tips! The original chef and owner of Mashiko in The Junction says he is heading back to the Pacific Northwest after closing Sozai, the Detroit-area restaurant he opened in 2021. Just where Hajime Sato will land is not yet public, but reaction to his announcement on social media had dozens of commenters hoping it would be near them. The fact that he’s won a James Beard Award in the interim is likely adding to the interest in his next venture.

Three employees purchased Mashiko when Sato left for the Midwest in 2019. With a focus on sustainable seafood at Mashiko for the final 10 years of the 25 he ran the restaurant here, it wasn’t a stretch for Sato to continue those values when opening Sozai. The positive feedback in the suburban city of Clawson was immediate, and in the years that followed, Sato was honored with a number of awards, including the James Beard Award last year for Best Chef Great Lakes, which includes a 5-state area. He had been a James Beard finalist the previous year. Sato’s post on social media says:

After an extended time of reflection, it is clear that the best thing for my family is for us to return to the Pacific Northwest. It will be extremely difficult to leave Sozai behind. I put everything I had into building something special for my customers and to further my work as a sustainable seafood advocate. Thank you to everyone who has shared wonderful times with me at Sozai. I will cherish those memories. My sincerest hope is that you will continue to try new things!

We have inquiries out about where in this region he’s headed and will update with any new information we get.

SAKE DINNER AT UPWELL: A couple blocks south of Mashiko, a one-of-a-kind dining and drinking experience is two nights away – Upwell Wine and Coffee> sent us the announcement that they’re teaming with Maison V for a multi-course sake dinner this Wednesday (April 30), three seatings, $185 per person (gratuity included), with curated food and sake pairings courtesy of Upwell’s Chef Rosanne and Maison V’s team. Interested? Get your seat at the table by going here.

NEW PIZZA: Yes, West Seattle is getting a new pizza option. Thanks to Ian for the tip on this, after he saw the sign in the window at KBM Commissary Kitchen, 5604 Delridge Way SW (home to other popular pick-up eateries). Pizza Ritual, whih promises “naturally leavened wood-fired pizza,” says it’ll be serving up its pies a day or two week starting next month.