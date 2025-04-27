WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen blue sea kayak

Sebastian is hoping for help recovering his stolen kayak:

I’m really upset I had my very lovely sea kayak stolen out of my driveway last night and it’s quite alarming – I live at the Tracy Ann Apartments right by Lowman Beach, 6790 Murray Avenue SW. It was an 18 ft Wilderness Concepts sea kayak, Polar Star model, quite expensive, and I believe that it might have been taken after 5:00 a.m. (when) I let my very sick dog out. It was blue, it has a rudder on it, tandem as well – two seater. It was in my parking spot in my driveway.