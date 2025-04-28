WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning ATM, store break-ins

A West Seattle ATM and convenience store were both hit in a short period of time early Saturday morning. Today we’ve obtained police-report narrative on both incidents:

ATM BREAK-IN: One incident involved the freestanding BECU ATM in the 6500 block of California SW. Police responded to a “tracking alarm” at 5 am Saturday pointing to a location outside the city. At the ATM itself, they discovered its rear door had been forced open, as had a metal/concrete security panel inside, possibly with a “jaws of life” (the type of tool typically used by firefighters to rescue trapped people from vehicles). Meantime, SPD says the “tracking alarm” led officers from other agencies to a location in Bonney Lake where they found a stolen vehicle “possibly involved” in the ATM incident. The vehicle, and a suspect possibly seen in security video from the incident, took off but was later recovered; police subsequently got a search warrant for a storage unit they say was linked to the suspect. Inside they found “several items of evidence” including two “jaws of life.” No arrest(s) reported yet. This incident is 25-111240 if you have any information.

STORE BREAK-IN: Also around 5 am Saturday, police got word of a break-in that happened an hour or so earlier at the El Quetzal mini-mart at Arrowhead Gardens in southeast West Seattle. They were told that someone saw two people in a “black Roadster” trying to pull open the doors with a chain, and that “a male was seen taking items from the store.” They were unable to get into the store to check on what had been taken but noted that they could see “the cigarette display had been disturbed.” The same two people were reported also to have been trying to kick in a parking-garage door. If you have any information on this incident, the number is 25-111217.