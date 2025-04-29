HAPPENING NOW: You can bid in Friends of Roxhill Elementary’s online auction

Local businesses and organizations have again stepped up to donate auction items to help a local school – and now it’s your turn to pitch in by bidding! Here’s the announcement from Friends of Roxhill Elementary:

The entire West Seattle community is invited to bid in Friends of Roxhill Elementary’s online fundraising auction from now through Saturday, May 3 at 4:30 pm.

With our school facing reduced resources next year, our “Roxstar” students need support now more than ever. Thanks to many generous West Seattle businesses, every dollar raised goes directly back to help the students, teachers, and families who make up the Roxhill school community.

Items available for bidding include:

*Family outings to the zoo, aquarium, Museum of Flight, MoPOP, and more

*Birthday party packages + kids art/music classes and camps

*VIP tailgate + 4 tickets to UW Football opening day

*Sounders and Mariners single-game tickets or Junction FC and Rhodies season tickets!

*Romantic date nights + restaurant, bakery, and cafe gift certificates

*Practical services for your home and family

*Donation funds to support the Kings & Queens student empowerment club and new soccer goals for the playground

Buy something you’re already planning to get or treat yourself. Every item supports local students!

Bid on items now. (Use the “Max Bid” feature for fast and easy bidding.)