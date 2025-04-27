WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Backyard otter; sidewalk coyote

Two more wildlife sightings (thanks as always for sending them!):

BACKYARD OTTER: From Bill L:

Spotted this guy walking through our yard. First time we’ve noticed any here. We’re a block east of Fauntleroy near the Lincoln Park North parking lot.

As we’ve reported/shown before, river otters (which actually live in the salt water around here) may have dens relatively far inland, so be careful when driving along streets near the water (like Alki Avenue, Beach Drive, and in this case, Fauntleroy Way). Here’s a state fact sheet about them.

SIDEWALK COYOTE: Julia sent this video of a daylight coyote sighting in Sunrise Heights, near 31st/Othello, last Thursday: