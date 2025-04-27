Remembering Randy Maguire, 1948-2025

Family and friends will gather later this week to remember Randy Maguire, and are sharing this with the community:

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Dennis (Randy) Maguire on April 14, 2025.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Pat and Frank Maguire, and his two brothers Jack and Marshall. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Belen, his son Mark, his sisters Mary Kathleen (Richard) Lohrman and Patricia Eilleen Maguire, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Born in Port Angeles, Washington, Randy spent his childhood in West Seattle, recalling fond memories of Alki Beach. He spent his school days in West Seattle growing up between the two beaches which was forever in his heart.

He spoke of his idyllic childhood on Alki collecting pop bottles for pennies to buy pickles at Spud’s, to climbing the roofs at Alki Fieldhouse to retrieve balls, playing in Schmitz Park swinging from the infamous rope swing, and “skimming” at the beach from morning to dusk.

He was an avid reader, loved history, and his dedication to the Bible is what he’d want to be remembered by. His ability to quote scripture was impressive.

Randy will be greatly missed.

Services will be held May 3, 2025 in Banning, California, where he resided with his wife, Belen.