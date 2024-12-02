READER REPORT: Car mystery, solved.

Rose on Pigeon Point discovered this car, stolen from Kirkland, dumped in front of her driveway. But you might learn from how she solved the mystery:

That car was blocking her driveway for more than four days. She called Parking Enforcement, and said they told her that while they could come out and tag the car, they couldn’t tow it for at least a week. She didn’t want to pay to call a tow truck herself. When she told a neighbor about the dilemma, they suggested seeing if the car’s doors were open so it could be placed in neutral and rolled away from the driveway. It turned out to be unlocked but rather than rolling it away, Rose found a receipt inside with a phone number, called it, and learned the car had been stolen. The owner plans to come pick it up.