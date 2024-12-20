La Chingona Taqueria: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

As we head into the weekend, we welcome our newest WSB sponsor, West Seattle restaurant La Chingona Taqueria. New sponsors get to tell you about themselves, so here’s La Chingona Taqueria‘s story:

Sandra La Chingona and Edgar, Executive Chef and owners of La Chingona Taquería, located on Avalon Way, boast over 20 years of experience in the food industry.

Their expertise encompasses catering and food trucks, complemented by a vibrant restaurant featuring an exquisite menu crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients.

Signature dishes include Mole, Enchiladas, Pozole, Carne asada, and fresh margaritas, as well as their famous Tacos, wet burritos, quesadillas ,including their number one fish taco, filed and breaded in-house with all fresh toppings.

La Chingona Taqueria serves the best Mexican Brunch in West Seattle every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8 am-2 pm, offering Mexican coffee, mimosas, french toast, Chilaquiles, omelets, pancakes, house-made 3 leches cake, flan, and churros.

The restaurant features stunning murals and an altar honoring their heritage and loved ones. A heated, covered patio is pet-friendly. They also have a permanent food truck location in Bellevue that operates Tuesday-Sunday.

For catering services, their food wagon, Tacos On Wheels, offers a unique menu for parties and corporate events. Please email info@lachingonataqueria.com for a quote and catering menu.

La Chingona Taquería lives up to its name ‘Bad ass woman.’

2940 SW Avalon Way, Seattle,

Tuesday-Thursday 3-8 pm

Friday-Sunday 8 am-9 pm,

Happy hour daily from 3-6 pm

They are very grateful for being part of the amazing West Seattle community.

