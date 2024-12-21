GIVING: Caroling in the West Seattle Junction in the rain, to fight hunger

Despite the rain, despite the traffic passing by at California/Alaska, that hardy group – call them 3 Carolers 3 aka B Sharp Studio – serenaded West Seattle Junction passersby for two hours at midday today. It’s a holiday-season tradition to raise money for the White Center & West Seattle Food Banks. If you didn’t get the chance to listen in and drop a contribution in the box, you can also help the WCFB – which serves southern West Seattle too – by donating here, and/or help the WSFB by donating here.