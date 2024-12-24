From the police files: Bullets found near school

We asked SPD about an incident logged just after noon Monday because its classification on the call map suggested it might have been a shots-fired incident, and the address was near Pathfinder K-8 on Pigeon Point. The police report says someone called in to report finding two bullets on the ground on the trails just outside the campus, “on the path that comes from 20th Avenue SW leading south to the school through the woods.” This was further described as a trail “outside the large fenced property to the west of Pathfinder School.” Police arrived and took the two unspent 9mm bullets; the person who found them said they hadn’t seen anyone around or near the bullets.