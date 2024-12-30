FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy terminal closed for ‘hydraulic leak’

Just in from Washington State Ferries:

Due to a hydraulic fluid leak at the ferry dock, the Fauntleroy Terminal will be closed for about 2 hours, effective immediately. This closure is necessary to prevent the fluid from leaking into Puget Sound.

The route will continue to run between Vashon Island and Southworth. The Pt. Defiance/Tahlequah route is another option for customers needing to leave Vashon Island.

We are working as quickly as possible to repair the leak and will send an update as soon as we have more information.