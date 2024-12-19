CRIME WATCH: Have you seen Metro bus driver’s suspected killer?

A Metro driver and WSB reader asked us to share the photos of the man being sought in the murder of one of their co-workers in the U-District: “Do you mind posting on WSBlog the image and news release of the suspect in the murder of our coworker Shawn Lim, killed yesterday on the job? He is a known transient and rides the buses, so he can be anywhere (not just downtown Seattle or U-District) or as our WS neighbors ride into downtown and other areas they (may) recognize him. They can silently text 911 or they can tell their bus driver (they’ve been instructed how to safely handle notifying our dispatch). He needs to be caught and more eyes out there. Supposedly 6’5 in height – that could help sort out and distinguish in wondering if ‘him.’ Our coworkers are hurting and our whole city and communities are still in danger with him out there.” Here are two of the photos (see two others on SPD Blotter) and the police announcement:

Seattle police homicide detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Richard Sitzlack, who is believed to have stabbed a Metro coach driver in the University District Wednesday morning. Sitzlack is a 53-year-old white male with brown eyes, brown hair, 6’5” tall, weighing 195 lbs. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue hooded sweatshirt, dark gray/blue jacket, black beanie, yellow backpack, blue camouflage pants, dark sneakers with white soles, carrying a red shopping bag. Sitzlack is transient and frequents the University District and Downtown Seattle. Do not attempt to approach Sitzlack, he is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has information regarding his identity or location, please call 911 immediately.