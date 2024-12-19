West Seattle, Washington

19 Thursday

48℉

CRIME WATCH: Have you seen Metro bus driver’s suspected killer?

December 19, 2024 7:33 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Not WS but we're mentioning it anyway | West Seattle news

A Metro driver and WSB reader asked us to share the photos of the man being sought in the murder of one of their co-workers in the U-District: “Do you mind posting on WSBlog the image and news release of the suspect in the murder of our coworker Shawn Lim, killed yesterday on the job? He is a known transient and rides the buses, so he can be anywhere (not just downtown Seattle or U-District) or as our WS neighbors ride into downtown and other areas they (may) recognize him. They can silently text 911 or they can tell their bus driver (they’ve been instructed how to safely handle notifying our dispatch). He needs to be caught and more eyes out there. Supposedly 6’5 in height – that could help sort out and distinguish in wondering if ‘him.’ Our coworkers are hurting and our whole city and communities are still in danger with him out there.” Here are two of the photos (see two others on SPD Blotter) and the police announcement:

Seattle police homicide detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Richard Sitzlack, who is believed to have stabbed a Metro coach driver in the University District Wednesday morning.

Sitzlack is a 53-year-old white male with brown eyes, brown hair, 6’5” tall, weighing 195 lbs. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue hooded sweatshirt, dark gray/blue jacket, black beanie, yellow backpack, blue camouflage pants, dark sneakers with white soles, carrying a red shopping bag.

Sitzlack is transient and frequents the University District and Downtown Seattle.

Do not attempt to approach Sitzlack, he is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has information regarding his identity or location, please call 911 immediately.

Share This

2 Replies to "CRIME WATCH: Have you seen Metro bus driver's suspected killer?"

  • Workdowntown December 19, 2024 (7:56 pm)
    Reply

    Thx WSB!! Scary. Hope he’s caught soon. 

  • KD December 19, 2024 (8:15 pm)
    Reply

    It was pointed out by another source that in the second photo (of him last night in a downtown crosswalk) he is wearing orange jail slides and carrying the shoes with the while stripe bottoms in his hand (the ones he wore during his attack). Police sources say to always look for perps shoes because the perp may purposely change clothes, but rarely think to change shoes. He might be on to that.. it was raining hard last night, yet he wears those 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.