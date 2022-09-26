BIZNOTE: Pet Pros moving this week

Thanks to Richard for the tip. He noticed the big WE’RE MOVING sign on the door of Pet Pros at Westwood Village, which says the pet-supply shop is moving to West Seattle’s other major shopping center, Jefferson Square. We followed up this morning and the staff tells us that tomorrow (Tuesday, September 27th) is their last day at WWV. Their new location is the lone remaining vacant spot at J-Square, next to what’s now Z Optic, and they expect to open there on Thursday (September 29th). Pet Pros has been in WWV since 2007; the center has another pet store opening this fall, a local franchise of the national chain Pet Supplies Plus, opening next to Ulta Beauty, as first reported here last year.