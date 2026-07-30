UPDATE: Tree trouble = power outage for 4,400+ customers in West Seattle

5:08 AM: Thanks for the tips. Power has gone out for more than 4,400 homes and businesses, according to the Seattle City Light outage map. Updates to come.

5:13 AM: If you’re hearing sirens, there are police responses for businesses where alarms were set off because of the outage.

5:32 AM: Finally hearing word of the apparent cause – tree trouble in North Admiral, per police radio. Texter elaborates that it’s near 47th SW and SW Holgate, “a couple of tree limbs down in alley … One limb on the ground. Big one on the wires.”