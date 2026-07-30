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UPDATE: Tree trouble = power outage for 4,400+ customers in West Seattle

July 30, 2026 5:08 am
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

5:08 AM: Thanks for the tips. Power has gone out for more than 4,400 homes and businesses, according to the Seattle City Light outage map. Updates to come.

5:13 AM: If you’re hearing sirens, there are police responses for businesses where alarms were set off because of the outage.

5:32 AM: Finally hearing word of the apparent cause – tree trouble in North Admiral, per police radio. Texter elaborates that it’s near 47th SW and SW Holgate, “a couple of tree limbs down in alley … One limb on the ground. Big one on the wires.”

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8 Replies to "UPDATE: Tree trouble = power outage for 4,400+ customers in West Seattle"

  • Cindy B July 30, 2026 (5:10 am)
    Reply

    It is out at 36th SW and Brandon.  

  • ttt July 30, 2026 (5:12 am)
    Reply

    If anyone is wondering- it is in the Alaska junction area. 

  • Powerless July 30, 2026 (5:12 am)
    Reply

    No power in North Admiral.

  • In the dark and lonely July 30, 2026 (5:20 am)
    Reply

    No power on 42nd and Alaska 

  • Local July 30, 2026 (5:21 am)
    Reply

    49th and admiral checking in✌️

  • Cat mom July 30, 2026 (5:23 am)
    Reply

    No power in the junction 44th and Edmonds

  • Patrick McKee July 30, 2026 (5:25 am)
    Reply

    Nice moon, though.

  • Jean July 30, 2026 (5:27 am)
    Reply

    Power out at 44th and SW Seattle street

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