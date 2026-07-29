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WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: More daytime sightings

July 29, 2026 11:51 pm
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 |   Coyotes | West Seattle news

Two daytime coyote sightings reported this week:

SUNRISE HEIGHTS: Received tonight from Ivy at 31st/Elmgrove:

wanted to report a coyote sighting this morning ~8:45 am, coyote was seen trotting northbound on 31st, on the sidewalk on the east side of the street, then turned right to head east on Elmgrove. I took the video from my car; it was unfazed by my vehicle as well as the person walking their dog on the west sidewalk of 31st.

This appears to be the same coyote that I saw the morning of July 12th, headed northbound on 31st just north of Elmgrove, trotting directly on the street, sadly with a small black dog in its mouth. It turned on Kenyon and headed east.

PIGEON POINT: From a texter on Monday morning:

Saw a coyote on the 3000 block of 21st.

What’s your best course of action if you see one? Here’s what the experts say.

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