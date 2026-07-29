WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: More daytime sightings

Two daytime coyote sightings reported this week:

SUNRISE HEIGHTS: Received tonight from Ivy at 31st/Elmgrove:

wanted to report a coyote sighting this morning ~8:45 am, coyote was seen trotting northbound on 31st, on the sidewalk on the east side of the street, then turned right to head east on Elmgrove. I took the video from my car; it was unfazed by my vehicle as well as the person walking their dog on the west sidewalk of 31st.

This appears to be the same coyote that I saw the morning of July 12th, headed northbound on 31st just north of Elmgrove, trotting directly on the street, sadly with a small black dog in its mouth. It turned on Kenyon and headed east.