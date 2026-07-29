WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store robbed again

Global Smoke and Vape just got robbed again, less than an hour ago. That’s according to police radio, after officers were sent to the 35th/Roxbury store to check out a report that someone there had pushed the panic button. Officers told dispatch the victim(s) described two robers, one a Black man, in his 20s, 5’5″, wearing a black ski mask, armed with a gun with an extended magazine, the other described only as being 5’9″, wearing a black ski mask and all-black clothing. They were last seen running southbound on 35th.