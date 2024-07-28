BIZNOTE: West Seattle Supercuts closing too

Turns out this is closing day for another Junction business too. A texter tipped us that Supercuts in Jefferson Square is closing after 40 years in business. Coincidentally we were at Jefferson Square when that tip came in, so we walked over to confirm. It’s true, staff told us, saying “corporate” made the decision to close the location. Subsequent records searches shows it’s a franchise, with a parent company holding multiple regional locations; we’ll be following up. Obviously any Jefferson Square changes from hereon out also have to be viewed through the prism of the center’s likely demolition for the Sound Transit Junction light-rail station, though the current timeline doesn’t start construction for at least three years. Meantime, according to the location list on the Supercuts website, this closure will leave the chain with only one outlet within Seattle city limits, in Northgate.