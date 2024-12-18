BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Pet Pros now closed

When we talked with Pet Pros West Seattle staff one week ago, they confirmed the Jefferson Square store was closing but said they didn’t know when. The regional chain’s headquarters did not answer our subsequent inquiry, but this morning, tipster Mel told us she had found the sign in her photos on the door, and no one in the store. ‘

We just went over to verify and indeed the store is closed (it would normally have opened for the day at 10 am), and the shelves have been emptied. Pet Pros moved its West Seattle store there two years ago, after 15 years at Westwood Village, which ended when a franchise of Pet Supplies Plus moved to WWV.