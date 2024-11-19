WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: City Light says it’s ready for potential windstorm

(WSB file photo of City Light crew during past power outage)

Some readers wondered how Seattle City Light is preparing for the possible windstorm, with the latest version of the National Weather Service wind advisory envisioning “southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.” SCL spokesperson Jenn Strang had a simple answer for us: “City Light staff and crews are prepared for the forecasted weather. We are monitoring conditions and will adjust staffing numbers as needed.” As for the forecasters, the NWS Seattle bureau updated at midmorning, “Forecast models remain in good agreement over an anomalously strong surface low intensifying offshore today, bringing significant weather to western Washington … Intense pressure gradients will cause strong east winds to develop Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.” In our area, those winds are expected to start in the evening, though the advisory takes effect at 2 pm.

P.S. SCL’s before/during/after-windstorm advice is here. If it does happen, staying safe is the most important thing to do; if you’re able, let us know about power outages, downed trees, etc., via text at 206-293-6302. Thank you!