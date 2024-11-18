WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire damages Access bus; gas theft; garage break-in. Plus, your next chance to talk with/hear from with police

Three notes in West Seattle (and vicinity) Crime Watch, plus an announcement:

GUNFIRE DAMAGES ACCESS BUS: A reader tipped us to this South Park incident, and now police have released a summary:

At 4:15 am (Friday), a Metro Access Van was transporting a single rider to an appointment in the early morning hours. When the van was traveling near 14 Ave S/ S Cloverdale St, the vehicle occupants observed a passenger compartment window shatter. Believing it might have been a rock, the vehicle continued to the original destination. The operator eventually discovered possible bullet damage and notified the supervisor who in turn called 911. Officers responded to the Access facility and contacted the (person who reported it). Bullet damage was verified, and evidence was collected.

If you have any information, the incident # is 24-323338.

Two reader reports:

GAS THEFT, AGAIN: The photo and report are from Jeff:

I came out to my truck this morning to find that someone drilled a hole in the gas tank to steal gas. This is the second time it has happened in a little over a year. Located off 44th and Genesee. If anyone heard or saw anything, it would be helpful.

No police-report number yet, nor for this one:

GARAGE BREAK-IN: From Scott:

(Saturday) night starting at 3 am, on the 41st Ave SW block between Hinds and Manning, someone broke into our garage and stole a bunch of tools. Our video camera captured this image of the person. Please let people know to lock their belongings!

Also, just announced:

NEXT COMMUNITY MEETING WITH POLICE: Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite has just announced the next Crime Prevention Council meeting (and remember, the “council” is really just everyone who shows up) for 6:30 pm Thursday, December 5. In addition to updates from precinct leaders, you will get a chance to learn about the Unified Care Team, the multi-department team that deals with encampments around the city. The agenda is in our calendar listing; the precinct is at 2300 SW Webster.