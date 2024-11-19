Stats, staffing, more as Southwest Precinct commander talks with Rotary Club of West Seattle

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

The Southwest Precinct‘s commander spoke at the Rotary Club of West Seattle‘s weekly lunch meeting today.

Captain Krista Bair, who’s been leading the precinct since summer, told WSB earlier this fall that community partnership is vital. Her interaction with community at this event started even before her speech; a Rotary member talked about how his 22-year-old car had been stolen twice – and recovered (as he told the story, he pointed out it was at the moment parked right outside the lunch venue, the West Seattle Golf Course banquet room) – thanks to an Automated License Plate Reader in Renton the first time. Capt. Bair confirmed SPD cars have that technology too.

Taking the mic at the front of the room a short time later, Capt. Bair said she’s a former West Seattle resident now living in Burien – and she almost immediately launched into Q&A. The first question was about a particularly egregious case and why not everyone was booked into jail; Capt. Bair said, “I’m just as dumbfounded as you are,” and noted that the question related to an incident involving juveniles, but said “I don’t have an answer for you, but don’t give up, as community, come together and collaborate.”

Second question had to do with the car shootings a few nights ago. “I’ve been told we should call in even if others have – right?” The captain replied, “That’s a perfect example of needing the community in order for us to do our work. …. We have certain priorities, bullets being shot are a priority.” But depending on what’s going on, staffing citywide can be “triage,” and she acknowledged that responses can be “frustrating. … each and every time, even if you know other people are calling … it shows there’s a need for resources in that area …” and be patient with the 911 calltakers “trying to get information” so officers can be fully informed.

What about Southwest Precinct staffing? She noted that the precinct has about 80 deployable people. 4 am-2 pm is first watch. The department has arbitrary minimums – if 10 is the minimum for that shift, for example, should they be below that level, they’ll reach out across the city to try to fill the vacancies. Second watch is 11 am to 9 pm, so the first/second overlap is when they usually would have the most people on the street, with a 12 or 13 minimum. Third watch is 7 pm to 5 am. Officers are “augmenting” – filling the vacancies – a lot, she said. Training and time off, among other things, take people out of the mix.

The next person with a question discussed a street encounter and how he learned about the “keywords” the 911 operators pick up. He mentioned a person with a possible gun – and a fast response ensued.

What are the crime stats and trends? the next person asked. Capt. Bair said crime prevention coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite, who had accompanied her, would have to look that up. (Satterwhite said year-to-year stats as of a few days ago showed a 10 percent increase in property crime, while auto theft is down 30 percent in the precinct – and they’re still giving away steering-wheel locks.) But there’s a weekly meeting about “shots fired” incidents, for example, and citywide hotspots are discussed; there are also meetings about trends like the store robberies, and there’s a “plan of action” (apparently beyond the recent arrests).

Next question: Are the juvenile criminals organized, as in gangs, or more random? Capt. Bair said “depends on who you ask” and noted that the Gun Violence Response Unit is really a gang unit too. But while the juvenile robbers are “very organized,” they aren’t necessarily a “gang,” she said.

Next question: What recruiting tools does SPD have available? Capt. Bair said the officers themselves are the best recruiting tool, in her view, “and I tell my officers that on a regular basis.” She said interim Chief Sue Rahr has been a good influence on the process too, as boosting the recruiting has been her top job. They’re also campaigning for lateral transfers – officers who are working somewhere else. She said that it’s not just her 30 years of experience that has her saying she feels the department is excellent – well-trained, and dedicated people.

She also said that Rahr has created a program called “Trust-Centered Leadership,” which includes communication, cultural awareness, and self-care – “the bottom line, the goal is always the same, to serve the people you are here to serve and help.” As an example, she mentioned going to the East Precinct just as it reopened after the CHAZ abandonment. As a lieutenant, she learned some important management skills with that experience, needing to recognize the mindset of the people you’re leading, not just your own. And she again mentioned that Chief Rahr is here just because she is passionate about the work – she came out of retirement to do this, after all. Right now officers don’t have time to do much more than go from 911 call to 911 call but hopefully that will change when staffing increases in the next few years.

Final question, about the 12th/Jackson trouble spot on the south side of downtown – what can the police due about the prevalent drug use and suffering? Capt. Bair replied “continue with enforcement …is the quick answer.” But the questioner said he had never seen any sign of police response. Bair said “getting the right people out there” is the best answer – the city’s CARE team, for example. Mental-health professionals, case managers, others are needed. “We need other partners to assist us with that … right now the CARE department has been phenomenal.” Officers get dispatched too and then hand off to the CARE team members, so they can move on to calls that truly require an officer.

She was presented with a book of nature photographs by Art Wolfe, as a token of appreciation for her appearance.

OTHER ROTARY NOTES: A recent fundraiser brought in more than $1,600 for fighting hunger; the club also will be volunteering at a local food-distribution center in lieu of next Tuesday’s lunch gathering … 19 trees, 3 wreaths, and 2 gift baskets have been donated for the upcoming Festival of Mini-Trees that the Rotary is presenting on December 4.