UPDATE: Two teenagers stabbed west of Roxhill Park

1:31 PM: Police and fire are responding to a report of two people stabbed at 30th/Cambridge [map], just west of Roxhill Park. Updates to come.

1:35 PM: Police are looking for at least one vehicle in connection with this – described as a newer silver SUV, possibly a Nissan Murano. They confirm there are two victims, describing as “one in a fight that got stabbed, one who we’re interviewing right now.”

1:44 PM: SFD has reduced its response size; we’ll be checking with them regarding conditions. No further info from police yet regarding suspect(s)/circumstances.

1:47 PM: Police have just said the suspect(s) and victims in this “are all juveniles” and they’ve checked the parking lots at nearby schools but no sign of the involved vehicle.

2:02 PM: They are looking for a teenage girl and apparently have her name.

2:50 PM: SFD says its medics treated a 17-year-old girl who was in stable condition when taken to the hospital and a 15-year-old girl with “minor injuries” who did not want to go to a hospital.