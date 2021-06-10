FOLLOWUP: Swedish sets its West Seattle moving dates

FOLLOWUP: Terminal 5's big new cranes expected to arrive Sunday

westseattleblog.com

(From NWSA page tracking the crane's voyage) Want to watch the four big new cranes for Terminal 5 arrive off West Seattle? The Port of Seattle says they are expected here this Sunday, three weeks after leaving China. They are super-post-Panamax cranes, 316 feet tall with 240-foot outreach booms, so....