FOLLOWUP: Swedish sets its West Seattle moving dates

We’ve been reporting on Swedish switching sites in West Seattle. Today we got word that they’ve set official moving dates for when they’ll start service in the new locations: Internal Medicine opens in its new location at 4744 41st SW on June 21st; Primary Care opens in its new location at 4100 SW Alaska on June 28th. We first reported last fall that Swedish was taking over the SW Alaska space; the official news of moving the two groups into two new locations came in March. (That’s also when we reported that Swedish’s former West Seattle location at 3400 California SW is being taken over by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.)
West Seattle, Washington
11 Friday
| 0 COMMENTS