West Seattle, Washington

12 Friday

56℉

HEALTH CARE: Another provider taking over soon-to-be-ex-Swedish space in West Seattle

March 12, 2021 2:20 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Health | West Seattle news

(King County Assessor photo)

The West Seattle space that Swedish is vacating at 3400 California SW will remain a health-care clinic. We’ve been covering the plan for Swedish to move into The Junction but didn’t know until today what would happen to the building it’s leaving. Here’s the announcement we received:

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is announcing the opening of a new medical clinic in West Seattle this fall. This facility will expand options for new and existing patients in the community as the closure of the West Seattle Bridge creates a barrier for residents to access quality health services close to home.

The new facility will house primary care, internal medicine, laboratory and limited radiology services.

Specialty services will rotate weekly and will include:

Cardiology
Orthopedics
General surgery
Gastroenterology
Endocrinology
Women’s health

In addition to the clinic, West Seattle patients will have integrated access to nearby St. Anne Hospital if needed, as well as on-site specialists from our network, including legacy Virginia Mason and CHI Franciscan locations.

Virginia Mason became part of CHI Franciscan earlier this year. Meantime, Swedish is moving providers into two Junction sites, as reported here.

Share This

1 Reply to "HEALTH CARE: Another provider taking over soon-to-be-ex-Swedish space in West Seattle"

  • HS March 12, 2021 (3:26 pm)
    Reply

    It’s funny I feel like WS is getting so fancy with all these medical clinics. (grandpa voice) I remember when we had to walk 10 miles to see a doctor. If my feet hurt, I had to BUILD a boat and STILL walk once I reached the shore. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.