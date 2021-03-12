HEALTH CARE: Another provider taking over soon-to-be-ex-Swedish space in West Seattle

(King County Assessor photo)

The West Seattle space that Swedish is vacating at 3400 California SW will remain a health-care clinic. We’ve been covering the plan for Swedish to move into The Junction but didn’t know until today what would happen to the building it’s leaving. Here’s the announcement we received:

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is announcing the opening of a new medical clinic in West Seattle this fall. This facility will expand options for new and existing patients in the community as the closure of the West Seattle Bridge creates a barrier for residents to access quality health services close to home.

The new facility will house primary care, internal medicine, laboratory and limited radiology services.

Specialty services will rotate weekly and will include:

Cardiology

Orthopedics

General surgery

Gastroenterology

Endocrinology

Women’s health

In addition to the clinic, West Seattle patients will have integrated access to nearby St. Anne Hospital if needed, as well as on-site specialists from our network, including legacy Virginia Mason and CHI Franciscan locations.