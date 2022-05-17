FOLLOWUP: Complaints label 3400 California ‘neighborhood nuisance,’ but that might soon change

Another of the vacant buildings/storefronts on our watch list is the former Swedish clinic at 3400 California SW, a building that’s become a much-tagged eyesore and more, with other problems such as the afternoon two weeks ago when an alarm sounded for hours. 14 months have passed since what’s now Virginia Mason Franciscan Health announced it would be taking over the building. At the time of that announcement in March 2021, VMFH said they expected to open the clinic in fall. But months have gone by with no sign of work, and vandals have abundantly and repeatedly tagged the building (our photo only shows part of it), inside the parking garage as well as on the exterior. One complaint filed with the city two weeks ago declares that the building is “becoming a neighborhood nuisance.” Crime concerns also were noted; last December, the vacant building was hit with what the police report estimated as a $250,000 burglary. Permit records were inconclusive regarding the status of the project, so we inquired with VMFH. After eight days, we received this reply attributed to the organization’s divisional real-estate director Wade Moburg:

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is committed to providing high-quality primary care, women’s health, laboratory and radiology services to West Seattle residents through our new clinic. We experienced some delays to our preliminary timeline and have not yet begun remodeling. However, we recently secured a building permit from the city and hope to begin construction in the near future. We will share more information as it’s available and look forward to serving the community in our new space.

VMFH did not comment on the current state of the building, which it does not own; county records show the owner is an investment firm with an address in Edmonds. The Seattle Municipal Code says property owners are liable for removing graffiti. City records show three complaints about the state of the building filed in the past two months, consolidated with the current status “under investigation.”