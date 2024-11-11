Remembering Richard Bruce McLaughlin, 1940-2024

Family and friends are remembering Bruce McLaughlin and sharing this remembrance with his community:

Richard Bruce McLaughlin, known as Bruce, passed away on October 10, 2024, at the age of 83. Born on November 19, 1940, in Seattle, Bruce was a lifelong resident of Seattle, where he died peacefully.

As a child and young man, Bruce spent many summers and weekends at the family home on Manzanita Beach, Vashon.

Bruce attended The University of Washington, where he studied Communications. He worked at and later owned The Junction Feed and Seed in West Seattle.

Bruce enjoyed camping, photography, cooking, and sailing, and could talk with anyone about almost anything.

A longtime volunteer at ArtsWest Theater, Bruce built sets, helped maintain the premises and was active in the acquisition of its current home in the West Seattle Junction.

Bruce is preceded in death by his wife, Carol McLaughlin, and survived by his “little brother” Bart McLaughlin, daughter Kathy McLaughlin, son-in-law Mark Tagge, and grandson Patrick McLaughlin. He will be missed by his family and all who knew him.

We ask that those who wish to make memorial donations to please give to ArtsWest Theater in West Seattle.

Bruce’s tribute wall is on the Emmick Family Funeral Home website, here.