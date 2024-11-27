Here’s what’s up for your pre-holiday West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo by Steve Bender)

Yes, we know today’s big activities are shopping and possibly advance cooking/baking … but if you’re interested in something else, here’s our list of what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

DONATION DRIVES: Our Holiday Guide has a growing list of ways you can share your bounty this season – especially by dropping off new, unwrapped toys at Toys for Tots and other collection locations around West Seattle.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy at 10 am. Details in our calendar listing.

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

TODDLER STORY TIME: At Southwest Library, 3 pm, for kids ages 1-3. (9010 35th SW)

HOMEWORK HELP: No library Homework Help on the SPL calendar today.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

TRIVIA x 4: Four Wednesday trivia options: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

FREE GROUP RUN: All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO X 2: One night, two games! Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm … At Three 9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), you can play MINGO music bingo, hosted by Mingo Maniac, at 7:30 pm Wednesdays.

‘SNOWED IN (AGAIN)’: Bonus Wednesday performance of the ArtsWest holiday show! 7:30 pm – our calendar listing has the link for tickets. (4711 California SW)

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Your turn to shie! 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Planning an open house, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, show, meeting, presentation, etc., that’s open to the community? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – and if it’s a holiday event, send it for the Holiday Guide – thank you!