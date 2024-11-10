Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Sunday

(Colorful trees in High Point, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Quiet Sunday ahead, but we have a few highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more listings).

CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS: The 2024 USATF Pacific Northwest Open & Masters Cross Country Championships start at 9:30 in Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) – schedule here.

SWIM IN THE SOUND: At 9:30 am, dive into the weekly group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet for today’s run at 9 am at Bel Gatto in Fauntleroy (9253 45th SW).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: As usual, open 10 am-2 pm, with seasonal produce, plus beverages, baked goods, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared food, nuts, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Fall is project time. Need a tool to make yours happen? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WAREHOUSE SALE: The KAVU outlet store at 9064 Delridge Way SW is wrapping up its sale today, 11 am-6 pm.

GUIDED BREATHWORK JOURNEY: 2-5 pm, Morgan Junction location to be provided on signup – link in our calendar listing.

ASTRA LUMINA: The illuminated walk at Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge is back. 5 pm and later entry times, tickets $23 and up. (6000 16th SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that should be listed on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Just email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!