Cat rescued in The Junction

In case you happened onto that scene on the south side of the AJ Apartments at 42nd/Oregon earlier this afternoon – there’s a happy ending. A cat got out of its harness and managed to get itself stuck in the undercarriage of that car. Concerned helpers covered the car with tarps to contain the cat in case it bolted, and tried to figure out what to do. (That’s one helper on their side on the ground to the left of the car!) A tipster contacted us, and we stopped by but couldn’t hang around to see how it turned out. The tipster just texted us that they managed to get the cat out and all’s well:

“It was wedged in some kind of housing,” the tipster reports. “Cats can do crazy things.”