BIZNOTE: Snapdragon about to reopen in West Seattle Junction

A reader asked in the WSB Community Forums about the status of Snapdragon, the Vashon Island-based bakery that has a satellite operation in the West Seattle Junction. They temporarily closed the Junction shop – on the lower level of the Center for Active Living – for a fall hiatus, and originally promised they’d be back at the end of October. That’s come and gone, so the reader wondered, what’s up? We pinged proprietor Megan, who replied that they’d been having some staffing challenges, but in fact, “We will be back open actually first thing in the morning! 10 am.” For now they’ll be open 10 am-3 pm Wednesdays-Sundays, possibly bumping back to 9 am in the not-too-distant future, and perhaps some other extended hours.