WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 31 notes!

(Photo by Michael Ostrogorsky, West Seattle seen from city’s new Overlook Walk downtown)

Here’s what to know for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: 9 am at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), free community meditation – RSVP here.

VACCINATION CLINIC: School clinic, but community’s welcome too – flu and COVID shots available, 9 am-3 pm at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 (5950 Delridge Way SW).

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: West Seattle has TWO farmers’ markets every weekend right now! Start your market shopping with this one – your weekly Saturday opportunity to go get fresh food from growers and makers – 10 am-2 pm, the market’s fourth season offers produce, plants, condiments, prepared food, more, continuing weekly through late October! (9421 18th SW; WSB sponsor)

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: You’re invited to join others taking a walk in Lincoln Park (meet at 47th/Fauntleroy), 10 am.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Gardening season isn’t over yet! (Is it ever?) Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

COMMUNITY CUP SHOWCASE: Rat City Studios and Rain City Clay‘s annual show at Dubsea Coffee officially opens with a 10 am reception. (9910 8th SW)

DELUXE TAG SALE: Three fashionable vendors you probably know are throwing a “deluxe tag sale” 10 am-3 pm both days this weekend, “in the Alki neighborhood in the south side alley between 60th and 61st Ave SW off Admiral Way.”

FREE WRITING GROUP: Canceled this week due to illness.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

OKTOBERFEST AT HIGHLAND PARK CORNER STORE: 11 am-7 pm, brats and beer, pretzels and polka, to celebrate Oktoberfest at HPCS. (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

PCC PARTY: 35 years of PCC Community Markets (WSB sponsor) in West Seattle! Visit the store (2749 California SW) between noon and 4 pm to enjoy the festivities.

POSTCARDS 4 DEMOCRACY: Another bonus Saturday session of long-distance get-out-the-vote advocacy, noon-2 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the new West Duwamish Greenbelt exhibit! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is also open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

\NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR, WITH FLASH SALE: The tasting room/wine bar is open 1-6 pm with student-produced wines and “affordable eats” at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. And today’s the last day of a FLASH SALE – see our calendar listing for details.

OKTOBERFEST AT OUNCES: 2-9 pm, second of three days of beer, food, and fun. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

TRIO OF TRIOS: 2:30 pm at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – “In just over an hour, this program will take listeners through three centuries, with three different composers and three different combinations of instruments.” Find the program, performers, and ticket link here.

BOOKS AND BRICKS BENEFIT: Enjoy international cuisine and a fun night to benefit education in Kenya, 5 pm at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

FUNDRAISING DINNER FOR MADISON MUSIC: At the West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), 5:30 pm, all welcome, details in our calendar listing.

DESTINATION DELRIDGE – CASINO NIGHT: DNDA‘s biggest fundraiser of the year! 6 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

CIRCLE OF SONGS: Monthly unplugged-music event, 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm doors, 8 pm music, Stout Pounders plus Mayfly at The Skylark, $10 at the door, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Alain Johannes live in-store, 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), free, all ages.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

GUARDS AT THE TAJ: “Dark comedy” in its final weekend at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm – a few tickets remained as of early today, available here.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Alice Camille. (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday singing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

West Seattle event coming up? If the community’s welcome, your event is welcome to a spot on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!