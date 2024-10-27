WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another stolen Tahoe

This time, the report is from Emily:

Our dark blue 2006 Chevy Tahoe was Stolen last night 10/26/2024 in West Seattle. Directly southeast of Westwood Village up the hill.

It has yellow painted tow hooks, a matte black Chevy emblem, some small/medium sized stickers on the rear sides. (Two pirate stickers, goonies, Forrest Gump sticker, and on the other side two stickers that depict the words and symbols for the Rocinante from the Expanse series.) The rear license plate is from Cars land, Disneyland in California featuring colorful neon designs.

(Keep in mind that license plate covers CAN be replaced and stickers can be scraped off so if anything looks suspicious and has signs of being vandalized in attempts to hide its unique features don’t second-guess yourself. Still take photos and reach out to me ASAP!)

Our neighborhood has been having LOTS of issues with crime and grand theft auto. This truck is important to the family as my parents need it for their business, which is our main source of income. Please help us get our Tahoe back!!!!

Plate CGK2844. If you have any information for me contact me via text 206-321-0572 or email lovelyanddapperdesserts@gmail.com